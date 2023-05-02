Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is 27.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 01, 2023, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) opened at $2.29, higher 29.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.48 and dropped to $2.29 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Price fluctuations for WAFU have ranged from $1.82 to $4.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 17.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

In an organization with 147 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.59, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is +9.95.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wah Fu Education Group Limited is 72.07%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.48 while generating a return on equity of 6.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 68197.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s (WAFU) raw stochastic average was set at 53.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.34. However, in the short run, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.64. The third support level lies at $0.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Key Stats

There are currently 4,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,470 K according to its annual income of 740 K.