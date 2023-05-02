WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) 20 Days SMA touches -5.03%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock priced at $0.9025, up 9.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. WIMI’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.00%. With a float of $75.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.20 million.

The firm has a total of 155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.97, operating margin of -38.16, and the pretax margin is -55.76.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -30.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60

Technical Analysis of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., WIMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2788. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0766. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2666. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8866, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6966.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 82.20 million, the company has a total of 86,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,970 K while annual income is -51,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 79,989 K while its latest quarter income was 41,784 K.