Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) 20 Days SMA touches -16.45%: The odds favor the bear

May 01, 2023, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) trading session started at the price of $0.945, that was -5.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9547 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. A 52-week range for WKHS has been $0.88 – $4.73.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -14.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 76.30%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 331 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -649.99, operating margin of -2171.64, and the pretax margin is -2334.71.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Workhorse Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -2334.71 while generating a return on equity of -82.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.65 million, its volume of 4.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3953, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3099. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9415 in the near term. At $0.9904, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0262. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8568, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8210. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7721.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are 170,824K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 151.97 million. As of now, sales total 5,020 K while income totals -117,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,450 K while its last quarter net income were -38,650 K.