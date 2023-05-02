WW (WW International Inc.) climbed 5.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $8.40, up 5.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.83 and dropped to $8.125 before settling in for the closing price of $8.35. Over the past 52 weeks, WW has traded in a range of $3.28-$10.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -478.10%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.51 million.

The firm has a total of 7100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

WW International Inc. (WW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Interim Principal Fin. Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for $3.91, making the entire transaction worth $249,999. This insider now owns 63,935 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -478.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -36.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WW International Inc.’s (WW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WW International Inc., WW], we can find that recorded value of 6.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 88.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.28. The third major resistance level sits at $9.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.62.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 663.28 million has total of 70,594K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,041 M in contrast with the sum of -251,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 223,920 K and last quarter income was -32,500 K.