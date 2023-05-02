X Financial (XYF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.63%

On May 01, 2023, X Financial (NYSE: XYF) opened at $4.20, higher 5.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $3.52 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Price fluctuations for XYF have ranged from $1.62 to $4.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 73.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 160.20% at the time writing. With a float of $31.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 424 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.31, operating margin of +33.67, and the pretax margin is +34.34.

X Financial (XYF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of X Financial is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

X Financial (XYF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +22.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.31% during the next five years compared to 52.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for X Financial (XYF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73

Technical Analysis of X Financial (XYF)

The latest stats from [X Financial, XYF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was superior to 33900.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, X Financial’s (XYF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. The third support level lies at $2.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Key Stats

There are currently 54,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 182.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 516,580 K according to its annual income of 117,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 138,550 K and its income totaled 39,820 K.