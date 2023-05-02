ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) 20 Days SMA touches -2.59%: The odds favor the bear

May 01, 2023, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $1.61, that was -4.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. A 52-week range for CNET has been $1.23 – $6.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -229.30%. With a float of $1.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.20 million.

In an organization with 64 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.48, operating margin of -34.29, and the pretax margin is -37.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -37.32 while generating a return on equity of -57.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -229.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 11.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0059. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7433. Second resistance stands at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. The third support level lies at $1.2033 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 7,174K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.66 million. As of now, sales total 26,240 K while income totals -9,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,420 K while its last quarter net income were -4,520 K.