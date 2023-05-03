0.91% volatility in RELX PLC (RELX) last month: This is a red flag warning

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.96, plunging -4.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.00 and dropped to $31.12 before settling in for the closing price of $33.12. Within the past 52 weeks, RELX’s price has moved between $23.39 and $33.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.70%. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34629 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.96, operating margin of +27.66, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

RELX PLC (RELX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RELX PLC is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

RELX PLC (RELX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +19.10 while generating a return on equity of 46.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Trading Performance Indicators

RELX PLC (RELX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06

Technical Analysis of RELX PLC (RELX)

The latest stats from [RELX PLC, RELX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, RELX PLC’s (RELX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.44. The third major resistance level sits at $32.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.25.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.34 billion based on 1,904,838K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,579 M and income totals 2,021 M.