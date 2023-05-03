1.40% volatility in TotalEnergies SE (TTE) last month: This is a red flag warning

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $61.73, down -3.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.73 and dropped to $60.265 before settling in for the closing price of $63.06. Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has traded in a range of $43.84-$65.05.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.70%. With a float of $2.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.46 billion.

In an organization with 101279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.98, operating margin of +19.32, and the pretax margin is +17.16.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 2,242,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,980 shares at a rate of $31.15, taking the stock ownership to the 172,601 shares.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.25.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.31. However, in the short run, TotalEnergies SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.52. Second resistance stands at $62.36. The third major resistance level sits at $62.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.59.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 148.40 billion has total of 2,481,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 263,310 M in contrast with the sum of 20,526 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,233 M and last quarter income was 5,557 M.