Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

11.35% volatility in Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) stock priced at $2.94, up 5.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. DNMR’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $5.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -175.30%. With a float of $90.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.94 million.

In an organization with 271 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 42,619. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.26, taking the stock ownership to the 365,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $20,999. This insider now owns 375,210 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Danimer Scientific Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. However, in the short run, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.73.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 312.03 million, the company has a total of 101,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,220 K while annual income is -179,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,320 K while its latest quarter income was -28,050 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

SLCA (U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.) dropped -7.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
On May 02, 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) opened at $12.75, lower -7.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) average volume reaches $909.96K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $32.24, down -0.67% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors must take note of Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) performance last week, which was 2.44%.

Steve Mayer -
Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $196.00, soaring 1.34% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.