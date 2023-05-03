Search
Sana Meer
2.15% volatility in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

May 02, 2023, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) trading session started at the price of $21.29, that was 0.05% jump from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.63 and dropped to $21.08 before settling in for the closing price of $21.44. A 52-week range for AMX has been $15.34 – $21.88.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -3.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 136.00%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.17 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 178399 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.08, operating margin of +20.83, and the pretax margin is +16.11.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.81 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.07% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 441.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.69 in the near term. At $21.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.59.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

There are 3,180,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 66.99 billion. As of now, sales total 41,972 M while income totals 3,875 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,198 M while its last quarter net income were 1,647 M.

