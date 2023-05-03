2.54% volatility in RPT Realty (RPT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 02, 2023, RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) opened at $9.16, lower -1.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.19 and dropped to $8.88 before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. Price fluctuations for RPT have ranged from $7.28 to $13.47 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.70% at the time writing. With a float of $83.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.53 million.

In an organization with 138 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.85, operating margin of +13.72, and the pretax margin is +39.41.

RPT Realty (RPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RPT Realty is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%.

RPT Realty (RPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +38.18 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.03% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RPT Realty (RPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPT Realty (RPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, RPT Realty’s (RPT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.86. However, in the short run, RPT Realty’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.21. Second resistance stands at $9.35. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Key Stats

There are currently 86,615K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 768.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 217,660 K according to its annual income of 84,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 51,550 K and its income totaled 58,500 K.