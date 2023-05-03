2.87% volatility in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 02, 2023, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) opened at $22.65, lower -1.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.98 and dropped to $22.37 before settling in for the closing price of $22.77. Price fluctuations for CORT have ranged from $17.19 to $30.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 20.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $95.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 299 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.66, operating margin of +28.03, and the pretax margin is +28.91.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 15,800. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $25.28, taking the stock ownership to the 56,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 186 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $4,842. This insider now owns 21,143 shares in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +25.20 while generating a return on equity of 23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

The latest stats from [Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, CORT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was superior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (CORT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.19. The third major resistance level sits at $23.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.57.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Key Stats

There are currently 101,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 401,860 K according to its annual income of 101,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,060 K and its income totaled 19,810 K.