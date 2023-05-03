-27.50% percent quarterly performance for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.21, plunging -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.21 and dropped to $5.885 before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CD’s price has moved between $5.00 and $9.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 105.10%. With a float of $92.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1315 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.18 in the near term. At $6.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.54.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.17 billion based on 366,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 659,930 K and income totals 94,480 K. The company made 201,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.