3.49% percent quarterly performance for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 02, 2023, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) trading session started at the price of $54.44, that was -0.31% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.78 and dropped to $53.405 before settling in for the closing price of $54.73. A 52-week range for TREX has been $38.68 – $67.78.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.50%. With a float of $107.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.01 million.

The firm has a total of 1636 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.53, operating margin of +23.70, and the pretax margin is +22.32.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trex Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.69 while generating a return on equity of 29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.32% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 146.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trex Company Inc., TREX], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.62. The third major resistance level sits at $56.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.34.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are 108,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.87 billion. As of now, sales total 1,106 M while income totals 184,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 192,090 K while its last quarter net income were 10,080 K.

