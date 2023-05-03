Search
Steve Mayer
4.57% volatility in LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

May 02, 2023, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) trading session started at the price of $8.84, that was -1.34% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.01 and dropped to $8.58 before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. A 52-week range for LXU has been $8.70 – $23.07.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 16.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 160.80%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.22 million.

In an organization with 571 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.63, operating margin of +34.26, and the pretax margin is +29.89.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSB Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,650,000 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +25.55 while generating a return on equity of 47.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.37. However, in the short run, LSB Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.03. Second resistance stands at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.17.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are 76,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 663.88 million. As of now, sales total 901,710 K while income totals 230,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 233,650 K while its last quarter net income were 65,870 K.

Newsletter

 

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) posted a 2.49% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On May 02, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) opened at $211.31, lower -0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Xylem Inc. (XYL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,506 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) stock priced at $104.16, up 0.02% from the previous day...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) market cap hits 448.53 million

Shaun Noe -
Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $6.15, down -3.40% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Subscribe

 

