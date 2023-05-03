$655.92K in average volume shows that ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is heading in the right direction

May 02, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) trading session started at the price of $11.27, that was -10.88% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.50 and dropped to $10.07 before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. A 52-week range for ACDC has been $10.15 – $27.00.

With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3664 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.57, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProFrac Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 151,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 74,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $12.57, making the entire transaction worth $62,862. This insider now owns 39,166 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.86) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

The latest stats from [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.03. The third major resistance level sits at $12.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.17. The third support level lies at $8.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are 155,092K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.56 billion. As of now, sales total 2,426 M while income totals 91,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 794,050 K while its last quarter net income were 16,300 K.