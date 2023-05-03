$75.30K in average volume shows that Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) stock priced at $0.95, down -0.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. MITQ’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $1.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -2.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.30%. With a float of $7.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.96 million.

In an organization with 31 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,877. In this transaction CEO, Pres. of this company bought 41,700 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 2,074,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP Operations bought 10,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 600,630 shares in total.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.32 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s (MITQ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1698. However, in the short run, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9566. Second resistance stands at $0.9633. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9766. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9366, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9233. The third support level lies at $0.9166 if the price breaches the second support level.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.78 million, the company has a total of 10,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,350 K while annual income is -1,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,840 K while its latest quarter income was 50 K.