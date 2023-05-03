$768.89K in average volume shows that Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is heading in the right direction

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $30.91, down -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.91 and dropped to $30.00 before settling in for the closing price of $31.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has traded in a range of $29.82-$43.44.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.20%. With a float of $87.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.17 million.

The firm has a total of 3402 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.51, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +17.53.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 45.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lazard Ltd, LAZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.92.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.52 billion has total of 112,766K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,774 M in contrast with the sum of 357,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 561,910 K and last quarter income was -22,170 K.