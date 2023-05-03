$885.82K in average volume shows that Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is heading in the right direction

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $16.07, down -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.15 and dropped to $15.80 before settling in for the closing price of $16.16. Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has traded in a range of $14.98-$22.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 17.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.60%. With a float of $161.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 103,800. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 6,200 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $100,019. This insider now owns 152,256 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

The latest stats from [Broadstone Net Lease Inc., BNL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.35. The third major resistance level sits at $16.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.65. The third support level lies at $15.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.95 billion has total of 186,296K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 407,510 K in contrast with the sum of 122,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 112,140 K and last quarter income was 34,730 K.