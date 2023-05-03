$990.21K in average volume shows that Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is heading in the right direction

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $33.40, down -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.685 and dropped to $32.76 before settling in for the closing price of $33.59. Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has traded in a range of $25.67-$46.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 74.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.70%. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 393 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.26, operating margin of +2.97, and the pretax margin is +3.11.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Progyny Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 11,258. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $56.29, taking the stock ownership to the 580,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 10,224 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $357,840. This insider now owns 73,487 shares in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.86 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Looking closely at Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) raw stochastic average was set at 49.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.55. However, in the short run, Progyny Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.68. Second resistance stands at $34.15. The third major resistance level sits at $34.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.83.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.16 billion has total of 93,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 786,910 K in contrast with the sum of 30,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 214,320 K and last quarter income was 3,410 K.