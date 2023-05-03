A look at Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s (CANF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) stock priced at $1.98, up 14.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.02 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. CANF’s price has ranged from $1.52 to $11.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.30%. With a float of $4.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1255.93 while generating a return on equity of -112.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

Looking closely at Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 85459.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s (CANF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.0900. However, in the short run, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0900. Second resistance stands at $2.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5700.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.54 million, the company has a total of 3,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 810 K while annual income is -10,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 200 K while its latest quarter income was -3,020 K.