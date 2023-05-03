A look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $14.78, down -3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.235 and dropped to $13.80 before settling in for the closing price of $14.47. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has traded in a range of $5.44-$28.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 121 employees.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 180,484. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $20.01, making the entire transaction worth $250,114. This insider now owns 1,174,276 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Looking closely at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.71. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.88. Second resistance stands at $15.77. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.00 billion has total of 73,573K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -142,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -40,109 K.