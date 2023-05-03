A major move is in the offing as Orange S.A. (ORAN) market cap hits 34.24 billion

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.74, plunging -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.89 and dropped to $12.70 before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Within the past 52 weeks, ORAN’s price has moved between $8.81 and $13.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 billion.

The firm has a total of 130307 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.65, operating margin of +11.59, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orange S.A. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.48 while generating a return on equity of 7.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.20% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Orange S.A. (ORAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orange S.A., ORAN], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Orange S.A.’s (ORAN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.01. The third major resistance level sits at $13.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.55.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.24 billion based on 2,658,792K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 45,801 M and income totals 2,261 M. The company made 13,764 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 710,411 K in sales during its previous quarter.