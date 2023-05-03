A major move is in the offing as Unisys Corporation (UIS) market cap hits 226.90 million

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $3.24, up 4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has traded in a range of $3.05-$14.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.80%. With a float of $65.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Unisys Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 87,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 132,586 shares.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Looking closely at Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. However, in the short run, Unisys Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $3.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.91.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 226.90 million has total of 67,975K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,980 M in contrast with the sum of -106,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 557,000 K and last quarter income was 8,500 K.