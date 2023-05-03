Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 131.67%

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.93, soaring 114.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.58 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. Within the past 52 weeks, ASNS’s price has moved between $2.63 and $39.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -203.80%. With a float of $1.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.74 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.54, operating margin of -69.09, and the pretax margin is -124.36.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Actelis Networks Inc. is 19.33%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -124.36.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.04

Technical Analysis of Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 41180.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Actelis Networks Inc.’s (ASNS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 336.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. However, in the short run, Actelis Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.85. Second resistance stands at $13.20. The third major resistance level sits at $16.81.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.61 million based on 1,741K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,830 K and income totals -10,980 K. The company made 2,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.