AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,651 M

On May 02, 2023, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) opened at $132.92, higher 2.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.98 and dropped to $121.745 before settling in for the closing price of $124.63. Price fluctuations for AGCO have ranged from $88.55 to $145.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.20% at the time writing. With a float of $61.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.36, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGCO Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 104,688. In this transaction SVP, Gen. Mgr., Fendt/Valtra of this company sold 744 shares at a rate of $140.71, taking the stock ownership to the 26,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,623 for $138.76, making the entire transaction worth $225,207. This insider now owns 782 shares in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.9) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.05% during the next five years compared to 33.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AGCO Corporation (AGCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 208.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.88, a number that is poised to hit 2.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.91.

During the past 100 days, AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $134.04 in the near term. At $140.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.57.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Key Stats

There are currently 74,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,651 M according to its annual income of 889,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,899 M and its income totaled 322,200 K.