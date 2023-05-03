Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) kicked off at the price of $78.96: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 02, 2023, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) opened at $80.01, lower -1.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.08 and dropped to $78.85 before settling in for the closing price of $80.54. Price fluctuations for AKAM have ranged from $70.65 to $114.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $154.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 25,074. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 308 shares at a rate of $81.41, taking the stock ownership to the 83,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 314 for $79.66, making the entire transaction worth $25,013. This insider now owns 83,185 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.59 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.74 in the near term. At $80.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.28.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

There are currently 156,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,617 M according to its annual income of 523,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 927,780 K and its income totaled 176,820 K.