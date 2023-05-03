Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) average volume reaches $1.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 02, 2023, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) opened at $7.17, lower -1.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.825 before settling in for the closing price of $7.17. Price fluctuations for ASTL have ranged from $5.64 to $10.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 953.70% at the time writing. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2734 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.77, operating margin of +37.07, and the pretax margin is +30.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Algoma Steel Group Inc. is 10.83%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 97.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 953.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Looking closely at Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) raw stochastic average was set at 39.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.64. However, in the short run, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.19. Second resistance stands at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.50.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Key Stats

There are currently 103,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 715.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,036 M according to its annual income of 684,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 418,640 K and its income totaled -51,460 K.