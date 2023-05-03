Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) kicked off at the price of $21.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 02, 2023, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) opened at $21.50, higher 0.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.5876 and dropped to $20.5394 before settling in for the closing price of $21.00. Price fluctuations for ARLP have ranged from $16.43 to $27.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 221.80% at the time writing. With a float of $89.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.19 million.

The firm has a total of 3371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.42, operating margin of +27.08, and the pretax margin is +26.31.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 889,523. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of this company bought 48,741 shares at a rate of $18.25, taking the stock ownership to the 18,631,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE bought 100,000 for $18.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,860,000. This insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in total.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +23.19 while generating a return on equity of 39.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.83% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alliance Resource Partners L.P., ARLP], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) raw stochastic average was set at 61.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.15. The third major resistance level sits at $22.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.56.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Key Stats

There are currently 127,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,407 M according to its annual income of 577,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 700,730 K and its income totaled 214,450 K.