Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) 20 Days SMA touches -26.76%: The odds favor the bear

On May 02, 2023, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) opened at $0.13, lower -7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for AAU have ranged from $0.12 to $0.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -332.90% at the time writing. With a float of $131.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -332.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Looking closely at Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AAU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1843, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2221. However, in the short run, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1266. Second resistance stands at $0.1333. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1385. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1147, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1095. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1028.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Key Stats

There are currently 137,221K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -9,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,654 K.