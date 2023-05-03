American Well Corporation (AMWL) average volume reaches $1.32M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.17, plunging -5.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Within the past 52 weeks, AMWL’s price has moved between $1.99 and $5.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.10%. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.83 million.

The firm has a total of 1123 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.69, operating margin of -93.12, and the pretax margin is -97.31.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 22,247. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 10,265 shares at a rate of $2.17, taking the stock ownership to the 1,316,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 9,486 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $20,559. This insider now owns 2,160,353 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -97.56 while generating a return on equity of -23.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Well Corporation (AMWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Well Corporation, AMWL], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.23. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 566.75 million based on 277,593K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 277,190 K and income totals -270,430 K. The company made 79,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.