Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is -21.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $0.22, down -5.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has traded in a range of $0.19-$4.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.70%. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2489, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6644. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2471 in the near term. At $0.2962, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3247. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1695, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1410. The third support level lies at $0.0919 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.71 million has total of 15,103K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -16,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,220 K.