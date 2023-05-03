Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) posted a 1.69% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) stock priced at $6.45, up 2.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.695 and dropped to $6.44 before settling in for the closing price of $6.44. ARLO’s price has ranged from $2.93 to $8.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.10%. With a float of $85.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.66 million.

The firm has a total of 343 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -11.23, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Arlo Technologies Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 240,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,497 for $4.27, making the entire transaction worth $14,932. This insider now owns 227,072 shares in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.55 while generating a return on equity of -56.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arlo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arlo Technologies Inc., ARLO], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.84. The third major resistance level sits at $6.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.23.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 590.40 million, the company has a total of 89,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 490,410 K while annual income is -56,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 118,530 K while its latest quarter income was -22,160 K.