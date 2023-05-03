Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) posted a -1.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.31, plunging -1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.35 and dropped to $5.205 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Within the past 52 weeks, BSBR’s price has moved between $4.61 and $6.84.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.60%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.45 billion.

The firm has a total of 53556 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.73%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.17 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., BSBR], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.42. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.05.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.36 billion based on 3,718,104K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,994 M and income totals 2,767 M. The company made 11,036 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,889 M in sales during its previous quarter.