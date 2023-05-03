BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $10.47, up 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.49 and dropped to $10.47 before settling in for the closing price of $10.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BIOS has traded in a range of $9.89-$10.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.30%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.31 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. is 3.73%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 0.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -9.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s (BIOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was better than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s (BIOS) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 307.57 million has total of 29,310K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 708,900 K in contrast with the sum of -51,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 1,574 K.