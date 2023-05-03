Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) stock priced at $0.55, down -2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. APRN’s price has ranged from $0.47 to $8.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.80%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.29 million.

The firm has a total of 1549 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.80, operating margin of -23.71, and the pretax margin is -23.93.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 9,619. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 11,485 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 234,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,110 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $3,442. This insider now owns 56,516 shares in total.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -23.93 while generating a return on equity of -192.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Apron Holdings Inc., APRN], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s (APRN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7263, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1221. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5867. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4833.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.61 million, the company has a total of 69,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 458,470 K while annual income is -109,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 106,810 K while its latest quarter income was -22,410 K.