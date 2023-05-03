Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) average volume reaches $1.76M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $33.22, down -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.30 and dropped to $32.12 before settling in for the closing price of $33.45. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has traded in a range of $26.76-$36.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.10%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 7.87%, while institutional ownership is 73.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Looking closely at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 59.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.03. Second resistance stands at $33.75. The third major resistance level sits at $34.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.19 billion has total of 412,428K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,731 M in contrast with the sum of 3,966 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 966,000 K and last quarter income was 504,000 K.