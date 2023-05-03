Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) posted a 2.49% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 02, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) opened at $211.31, lower -0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $212.91 and dropped to $207.87 before settling in for the closing price of $210.65. Price fluctuations for CDNS have ranged from $132.32 to $217.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $270.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.05, operating margin of +30.15, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 6,294,657. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $209.82, taking the stock ownership to the 808,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 42,500 for $214.58, making the entire transaction worth $9,119,732. This insider now owns 602,589 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.54% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Looking closely at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.85.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.42. However, in the short run, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $211.96. Second resistance stands at $214.96. The third major resistance level sits at $217.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $206.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $204.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $201.88.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

There are currently 272,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,562 M according to its annual income of 848,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,022 M and its income totaled 241,800 K.