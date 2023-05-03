Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) with a beta value of 2.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 02, 2023, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) trading session started at the price of $32.24, that was -6.74% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.41 and dropped to $30.52 before settling in for the closing price of $33.11. A 52-week range for CPE has been $28.91 – $64.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 54.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 169.30%. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 354 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of +52.04, and the pretax margin is +37.81.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Callon Petroleum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 1.84%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 9,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250 shares at a rate of $39.18, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,500,000 for $56.65, making the entire transaction worth $368,225,000. This insider now owns 5,200,780 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.4) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.44 while generating a return on equity of 48.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.02 in the near term. At $33.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.24.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

There are 61,625K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.80 billion. As of now, sales total 3,231 M while income totals 1,210 M. Its latest quarter income was 704,250 K while its last quarter net income were 272,470 K.