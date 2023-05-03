Can Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) hike of 6.28% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 02, 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) opened at $14.24, lower -1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.39 and dropped to $13.70 before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. Price fluctuations for ARQT have ranged from $10.05 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 268 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 118,728. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 165,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $12.01, making the entire transaction worth $102,085. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.42) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 234.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.65, a number that is poised to hit -1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.50 in the near term. At $14.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. The third support level lies at $13.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are currently 61,361K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 866.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,690 K according to its annual income of -311,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,960 K and its income totaled -72,020 K.