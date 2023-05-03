Can Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) hike of 1.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $27.79, down -1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.79 and dropped to $27.24 before settling in for the closing price of $27.82. Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has traded in a range of $24.15-$30.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.70%. With a float of $20.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.40 million.

In an organization with 9200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.08, operating margin of +7.33, and the pretax margin is +6.22.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 56,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $28.42, taking the stock ownership to the 25,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $27.50, making the entire transaction worth $82,500. This insider now owns 23,051 shares in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 16.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.11% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1102.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.56. However, in the short run, Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.81. Second resistance stands at $28.07. The third major resistance level sits at $28.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.97. The third support level lies at $26.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.84 billion has total of 211,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,806 M in contrast with the sum of 228,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,083 M and last quarter income was 48,600 K.