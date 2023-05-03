Can Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) hike of 5.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 02, 2023, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) opened at $8.18, higher 2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $7.93 before settling in for the closing price of $7.87. Price fluctuations for SUZ have ranged from $7.46 to $11.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.40% at the time writing. With a float of $517.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.22, operating margin of +44.60, and the pretax margin is +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 19.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.11. However, in the short run, Suzano S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.21. Second resistance stands at $8.38. The third major resistance level sits at $8.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.76. The third support level lies at $7.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,361,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,652 M according to its annual income of 4,529 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,171 M and its income totaled 1,008 M.