CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) kicked off at the price of $8.60: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) stock priced at $8.70, down -1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.74 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. CCCS’s price has ranged from $7.41 to $10.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.00%. With a float of $607.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

The firm has a total of 2375 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 796 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s insider sold 17,085 for $9.05, making the entire transaction worth $154,612. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.81. The third major resistance level sits at $8.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.44 billion, the company has a total of 627,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 782,450 K while annual income is 38,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 204,110 K while its latest quarter income was 1,070 K.