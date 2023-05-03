Century Aluminum Company (CENX) last year’s performance of -50.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $8.38, down -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.45 and dropped to $8.0701 before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has traded in a range of $5.27-$16.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1956 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.69, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.62) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.46 in the near term. At $8.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.70.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 747.52 million has total of 92,324K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,777 M in contrast with the sum of -14,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 529,900 K and last quarter income was -113,500 K.