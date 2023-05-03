China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 43.73% last month.

On May 02, 2023, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) opened at $0.885, higher 2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.8125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for CLEU have ranged from $0.50 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.40% at the time writing. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.61, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 60.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7619, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8622. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9358 in the near term. At $1.0017, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7467. The third support level lies at $0.6808 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are currently 13,848K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,910 K according to its annual income of -1,250 K.