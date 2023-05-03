Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) volume exceeds 0.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $3.85, down -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has traded in a range of $3.36-$6.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 123.50%. With a float of $74.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1020 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.82, operating margin of +47.52, and the pretax margin is +40.75.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +41.06 while generating a return on equity of 27.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 17.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Looking closely at Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.31. However, in the short run, Diana Shipping Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $3.91. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 395.96 million has total of 102,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 289,970 K in contrast with the sum of 119,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 75,710 K and last quarter income was 25,680 K.