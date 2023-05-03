DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.00%

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) stock priced at $10.60, up 6.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.39 and dropped to $10.53 before settling in for the closing price of $10.68. DRD’s price has ranged from $4.66 to $11.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 16.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.90%. With a float of $39.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.84 million.

In an organization with 2959 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of DRDGOLD Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 109.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DRDGOLD Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74

Technical Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. However, in the short run, DRDGOLD Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.64. Second resistance stands at $11.94. The third major resistance level sits at $12.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.22. The third support level lies at $9.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 996.93 million, the company has a total of 86,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 336,800 K while annual income is 73,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 560,298 K while its latest quarter income was 60,007 K.