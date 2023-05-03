Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is -11.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) stock priced at $11.44, down -5.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.45 and dropped to $10.7119 before settling in for the closing price of $11.46. DX’s price has ranged from $10.60 to $17.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.20%. With a float of $45.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.61 million.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 97,280. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $12.16, taking the stock ownership to the 40,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 2,500 for $11.61, making the entire transaction worth $29,025. This insider now owns 402,634 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 17.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynex Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was better than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. However, in the short run, Dynex Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.29. Second resistance stands at $11.74. The third major resistance level sits at $12.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. The third support level lies at $9.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 580.81 million, the company has a total of 53,849K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 86,700 K while annual income is 143,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30,850 K while its latest quarter income was -41,720 K.