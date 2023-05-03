Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.64%

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $24.02, down -8.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.57 and dropped to $21.65 before settling in for the closing price of $24.06. Over the past 52 weeks, EGBN has traded in a range of $23.87-$52.07.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.40%. With a float of $30.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.82 million.

In an organization with 496 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +31.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s (EGBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s (EGBN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.44. However, in the short run, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.88. Second resistance stands at $25.69. The third major resistance level sits at $26.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.85. The third support level lies at $18.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 664.61 million has total of 31,114K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 448,270 K in contrast with the sum of 140,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 143,950 K and last quarter income was 24,230 K.