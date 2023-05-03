Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) plunged -0.99 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $126.89, plunging -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.42 and dropped to $124.74 before settling in for the closing price of $127.42. Within the past 52 weeks, EA’s price has moved between $108.53 and $142.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.80%. With a float of $272.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12900 workers is very important to gauge.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 644,602. In this transaction CEO and Board Chair of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $128.92, taking the stock ownership to the 65,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,500 for $120.14, making the entire transaction worth $180,210. This insider now owns 26,770 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.05) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.35% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

The latest stats from [Electronic Arts Inc., EA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was inferior to 2.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $127.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $128.79. The third major resistance level sits at $130.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.11.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.39 billion based on 274,228K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,991 M and income totals 789,000 K. The company made 1,881 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 204,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.